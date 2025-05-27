Goddard School to Host Ribbon Cutting and Open House

PARSIPPANY — The Goddard School of Parsippany invites the community to a special Open House Event on Friday, May 30, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., celebrating one year under new ownership.

The event at 311 Smith Road will feature a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, school tours, and fun for the whole family. Activities will include face painting, live music with Miss Jolie, and a special soccer session hosted by Excellence Soccer Touch.

“This milestone celebration represents our commitment to providing exceptional early childhood education in a nurturing, enriching environment where every child can thrive,” said Nerale, owner of The Goddard School of Parsippany. “With over a decade of healthcare experience and as a mother of two, I’m dedicated to creating a space where children develop both academically and socially and emotionally.”

“This is a great example of how Parsippany continues to grow and support family-centered businesses,” said Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany Economic Development Committee. “We welcome The Goddard School’s investment in our community.”

The event is free and open to the public. Local families are encouraged to attend, meet the staff, explore the school, and enjoy an afternoon of celebration.

In addition to its core curriculum, The Goddard School of Parsippany incorporates daily English and Spanish language learning and serves nutritious snacks and organic foods. The school also offers enrichment programs to enhance the learning experience, including music and movement, foreign language exposure, and creative arts.

The Goddard School of Parsippany has quickly established itself as a leader in early childhood education in the community. It fosters strong partnerships between families and educators and creates a safe, inclusive, and joyful learning space for its students.

For more information, contact the school at (973) 386-5550.