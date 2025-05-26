Monday, May 26, 2025
Parsippany Gathers to Honor Fallen Heroes at Memorial Day Ceremony

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Presentation of Colors by the Color Guard of American Legion Post 249 and VFW Command Post 10184

PARSIPPANY—The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills honored the memory of America’s fallen service members during a solemn and respectful Memorial Day Ceremony, which included community leaders, veterans, and residents.

Rabbi Shalom Lubin

The ceremony began with the Presentation of Colors by the Color Guard of American Legion Post 249 and VFW Command Post 10184, followed by an Invocation offered by Rabbi Shalom Lubin of Shaya Ahavat Torah. The mood was set with a stirring rendition of the National Anthem, performed by Parsippany resident Michelle Musolino.

Michelle Musolino
The Parsippany Girl Scouts led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Kara Meyn

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Parsippany Girl Scouts, representing various local troops. Kara Meyn of Troop #98272 shared a heartfelt Memorial Day poem, reflecting on the sacrifices of those who gave their lives in service.

Mayor James R. Barberio

Mayor James R. Barberio welcomed attendees with opening remarks, followed by Alexandra Cerasiello, Congressional Aide to Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, who spoke on behalf of the Congresswoman and offered words of tribute.

Members of VFW Post 10184 participated in the Laying of the Wreaths, honoring the memory of fallen soldiers. The sounding of Taps, performed by Dominick Caponegro, a Parsippany resident, brought a moment of reflection to all in attendance.

Siobhan Fuller McConnell

Siobhan Fuller McConnell, a Gold Star Mother and the mother of Derek McConnell, a Parsippany war hero, delivered the Keynote Address. Her powerful words reminded us of the personal cost of service and the enduring legacy of the fallen.

Michael J. dePierro

Michael J. dePierro, a Vietnam Veteran and former Parsippany Councilman, presented “Just a Common Soldier,” a poignant tribute to the everyday men and women who serve in uniform. The program continued with Hallie Stringham, a Parsippany Hills High School student, performing a beautiful rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

Rev. Donald Bragg

The event concluded with a Benediction from Rev. Donald Bragg of Parsippany Presbyterian Church and the Retirement of Colors, once again carried out by the Color Guard.

The ceremony united the Parsippany community in remembrance, offering a moment of gratitude and reverence for the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
