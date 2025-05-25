Rainbow Lakes Fire Department Hosts Memorable Memorial Day Barbecue, Celebrating Tradition and Community Spirit

PARSIPPANY — Following the Memorial Day Parade on Saturday, May 24, the Rainbow Lakes Fire Department District Two upheld its longstanding tradition by hosting its annual community barbecue.

Attendees enjoyed delicious hamburgers and cheeseburgers at the Rainbow Lakes Fire Department’s annual barbecue, celebrating community and camaraderie.

This year’s event drew an impressive crowd, with the department’s dedicated volunteers working diligently to create a welcoming and festive environment for all attendees. The weather cooperated beautifully, enhancing the experience as guests enjoyed a classic barbecue spread that included hamburgers, hot dogs, potato chips, coleslaw, refreshing Birch Beer, and a selection of adult beverages.

The afternoon was marked by camaraderie, community pride, and a spirit of celebration, making it a memorable and enjoyable occasion for all who participated.

The two dedicated members who made it all happen—hard at work on the grill, serving up hamburgers during the Rainbow Lakes Fire Department’s Memorial Day barbecue.

Area residents gathered to enjoy the Rainbow Lakes Fire Department’s annual Memorial Day barbecue, celebrating community, tradition, and great food.