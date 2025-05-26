Letter to the Editor: Choosing Leadership with Integrity: Musella Team Wins My Confidence

Dear Editor:

Well, well, well, don’t say I didn’t warn you about Mr. Jigar Shah, at the beginning of this republican race for Mayor of Parsippany. I was undecided whether to back Jamie Barberio or Justin Musella. But when Barberio daringly chose Shah, a man with an admitted very recent past of Ballot Tampering as his running mate, the question was answered, and I decided Justin Musella for Mayor.

Referencing the newly published information submitted by Nitaben Patel revealing Shah’s pretty significant financial problems, which ended up in court, I know I made the right decision because how can we have someone in city hall who can’t keep his books straight and pay his bills on time?

On top of that, both Mr. Shah and Neglia refused to join in the recent Live Debate, leaving Mr.Barberio all alone to squirm and wiggle trying to find information in his stack of paperwork (probably prepared by John Inglesino) which could help him answer the questions he was asked. Both Casey Parikh and John Bielen said they would be happy to join the debate before Neglia and Shah said “No.”

Several of my Indian Friends have told me that Shah put up signs on their property without even asking them. That’s what I call autonomous decision making!

I still believe Justin Musella will be our Voice at Town Hall.

That is why I will be proudly casting my ballot for Musella, Parikh and Bielen.

Life Long Republican

Barbara Mathews