Lake Hiawatha Teen Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in Toms River

PARSIPPANY — Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer confirmed that Abel Mathukutty, 18, of Lake Hiawatha, was charged with Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash Causing Death, as well as Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash Causing Serious Bodily Injury, both in connection with a motor vehicle crash that occurred in Toms River.

Records indicate that Abel Mathukutty is a senior at Parsippany High School, where he was a member of the school’s wrestling team.

On Saturday, May 24, at approximately 7:25 p.m., Officers from the Toms River Township Police Department responded to the area of Route 37 eastbound for a report of a motor vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole. Responding Officers discovered that a white Mercedes sedan, occupied by a female driver and a male passenger, both of whom had sustained serious injuries, had crashed into a utility pole. Both occupants were transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where the female driver succumbed to her injuries. The male passenger was then transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he is listed in critical condition.

Abel Mathukutty

An investigation by the Ocean County Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad, Toms River Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit revealed that an Infinity sedan had struck the Mercedes on the driver’s side, causing the Mercedes to crash into the utility pole. The Infinity sedan fled the scene and continued eastbound, traveling over the Thomas A. Mathis Bridge. A description of the vehicle was broadcast to surrounding towns. At approximately 8:00 p.m., officers from the Seaside Park Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle’s description. Officers noted that the vehicle had sustained heavy passenger-side damage and that the airbags in the car had been deployed. Continuing investigation revealed that this vehicle was the exact vehicle involved in the earlier crash, and that Mathukutty was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash. Mathukutty was taken into custody at the scene without incident. He was transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

Prosecutor Billhimer commends the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad, Toms River Township Police Department, Seaside Park Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit for their combined assistance in this investigation.

Editor’s Note: The rules of the court require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.