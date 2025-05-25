Sunday, May 25, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Debate Performance Shows Stark Contrast Between Musella and Barberio

Dear Editor:

Anyone who watched the Musella-Barberio Zoom debate will see who should become Parsippany’s mayor. Justin Musella was focused and skillful in his answers to the questions, whereas Barberio was haphazard, fidgety, and seldom looked at his “audience.”

It was a clash of two personalities. Musella looked and acted like a mayor, whereas Barberio looked like a nervous amateur. His answers were rambling. He called out Mr. Musella on a couple of occasions and constantly appeared on the defensive. It was like watching Joe Biden fumble his way through a debate.

Image, as well as knowledge, is vital to success in any walk of life, and Justin Musella simply looked like a man in charge. And let’s not forget that Barberio attempted to derail Mr. Musella’s campaign by the censure debacle—another sign of Barberio’s insecurity. I urge all Parsippany residents to realize it’s not only a time for a change but also a time for a change of mayoral image.

My encounters with Barberio over the years have ALL been less than professional and often resulted in no return calls or assistance with my concerns. Mr. Musella has been more than generous with his time and replies to my every contact with him. Please take heed and bring a fresh approach to Parsippany. Justin Musella has plenty of experience as a councilman and already has an aggressive plan to enact in bringing pride back to Parsippany. Barberio has squashed that pride with his self-serving, do-nothing manner.

Thank you.

Don Faruolo
Parsippany resident for over 20 years.

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
