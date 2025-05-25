Letter to the Editor: Debate Performance Shows Stark Contrast Between Musella and Barberio

Dear Editor:

Anyone who watched the Musella-Barberio Zoom debate will see who should become Parsippany’s mayor. Justin Musella was focused and skillful in his answers to the questions, whereas Barberio was haphazard, fidgety, and seldom looked at his “audience.”

It was a clash of two personalities. Musella looked and acted like a mayor, whereas Barberio looked like a nervous amateur. His answers were rambling. He called out Mr. Musella on a couple of occasions and constantly appeared on the defensive. It was like watching Joe Biden fumble his way through a debate.

Image, as well as knowledge, is vital to success in any walk of life, and Justin Musella simply looked like a man in charge. And let’s not forget that Barberio attempted to derail Mr. Musella’s campaign by the censure debacle—another sign of Barberio’s insecurity. I urge all Parsippany residents to realize it’s not only a time for a change but also a time for a change of mayoral image.

My encounters with Barberio over the years have ALL been less than professional and often resulted in no return calls or assistance with my concerns. Mr. Musella has been more than generous with his time and replies to my every contact with him. Please take heed and bring a fresh approach to Parsippany. Justin Musella has plenty of experience as a councilman and already has an aggressive plan to enact in bringing pride back to Parsippany. Barberio has squashed that pride with his self-serving, do-nothing manner.

Thank you.

Don Faruolo

Parsippany resident for over 20 years.