Parsippany to Host Annual Memorial Day Parade

PARSIPPANY—The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will host its Annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 26. The parade will honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

This year’s parade will take place along Littleton Road, beginning at the intersection with Sylvan Way and concluding at Rita Drive. Residents are encouraged to line the route and support local veterans, community groups, and participants.

To ensure the safety of both spectators and parade participants, the following road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect:

Sylvan Way will close at approximately 10:30 a.m. for registration and parade staging.

Littleton Road, between Campus Drive and Park Road, will close to all traffic starting at 11:30 a.m.

The parade will begin promptly at 12:00 p.m.

Roads are expected to reopen by approximately 2:00 p.m.

Temporary no-parking zones will also be in place throughout the area. Motorists are advised to follow all posted signage and plan alternate routes if necessary.

The Township thanks residents in advance for their cooperation and invites the community to participate in this meaningful tradition.