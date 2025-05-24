Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany and IHOP Partner to Collect Laptops for Students in Need

PARSIPPANY — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, in partnership with IHOP Parsippany, recently held a successful laptop collection drive to support Laptop Upcycle. This Montclair-based nonprofit provides free laptops and WiFi to students in need throughout Northern New Jersey.

The initiative reflects Kiwanis’s core mission: “Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.” Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany continues its commitment to serving the local youth and closing the digital divide by ensuring students have the tools to succeed in school.

“This is what Kiwanis is all about—making a direct impact on students’ lives,” said Frank Cahill, member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany and Governor-Elect of the New Jersey District of Kiwanis International. “We’re proud to help bridge the technology gap so every child has a fair chance at classroom success.”

The drive collected gently used laptops that will be refurbished by Laptop Upcycle and distributed to qualified middle and high school students in Northern New Jersey. All equipment is provided free of charge and becomes the permanent property of the student.

“Access to reliable technology is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity for academic success,” said Alison Cogan, Kiwanis member. “It’s rewarding to partner with an organization like Laptop Upcycle that’s truly making a difference.”

Cynthia Newlin of Laptop Upcycle, Alison Cogan, Kiwanis member and President of the Parsippany Board of Education, Frank Cahill, Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany member and Governor-Elect of the New Jersey District of Kiwanis International, and Edgar Ortega, General Manager of IHOP Parsippany, recently came together to support a community laptop collection drive benefiting Laptop Upcycle. The project was brought to the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany by Nicolas Limanov, a dedicated club member and Lt. Governor of Division 7, whose leadership helped make the initiative possible.

Laptop Upcycle is an organization committed to obtaining, refreshing, and distributing laptops and internet hotspots to students who face barriers to digital learning. Once approved, students must pick up the equipment at Laptop Upcycle’s Montclair location. The laptops and hotspots are theirs to keep.

With digital learning becoming a core part of education, Laptop Upcycle aims to eliminate technology obstacles that contribute to the achievement gap—ensuring every student has a fair opportunity to learn, regardless of income.

For more information or to apply for a laptop or hotspot, visit www.laptopupcycle.org.