Saturday, May 24, 2025
Parsippany Police Step Up Enforcement for ‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY—Motorists traveling through Parsippany will see increased police presence as the annual “Click It or Ticket” seatbelt enforcement campaign kicks off across New Jersey.

According to Attorney General Matthew Platkin, Parsippany is one of 105 communities statewide participating in the initiative, which is funded by a $7,000 grant from the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety (HTS). The initiative begins today and runs through June 2.

The funding will support enhanced enforcement measures, including road patrols, seatbelt checkpoints, and public awareness efforts.

“Whether you’re commuting during rush hour or heading down the shore for the weekend, wearing your seat belt should be second nature,” said Michael J. Rizol Jr., Director of the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety.

In 2023, 117 individuals killed in crashes on New Jersey roadways were not wearing seat belts, accounting for 39% of all vehicle occupant fatalities. Nearly one-quarter of those victims were between the ages of 16 and 24.

Once among the top states for seatbelt usage, New Jersey has seen a troubling decline in recent years, prompting renewed action by law enforcement and safety officials.

Last year’s campaign resulted in:

  • 7,225 seatbelt citations
  • 508 speeding summonses
  • 809 cell phone violations

The campaign coincides with the start of the summer travel season and the high-risk period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, a time when crashes and fatalities typically increase. Law enforcement will also focus on speeding, impaired driving, and violations of the Move Over law.

“The numbers don’t lie – seat belts save lives. It’s a simple step that can mean the difference between life and death. Every seat, every ride, every time,” added Rizol Jr.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
