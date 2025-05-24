Saturday, May 24, 2025
Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspects in Morristown Vandalism Case

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Surveillance images show the three suspects wanted in connection with a vandalism incident outside a Morristown business.

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morristown Bureau of Police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three individuals connected to a criminal mischief incident between the late evening hours of Saturday, May 17, and the early morning of Sunday, May 18.

According to police, the suspects damaged a local family-owned business by removing a large planter pot and hurling it onto an outdoor table. The group fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

Authorities have released the following descriptions of the individuals of interest:

  • Individual #1: White male, approximately 5’8″ tall, bald with short facial hair. He has a tattoo on his left forearm and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, and a Yankees baseball cap.
  • Individual #2: White male with glasses and short facial hair. He had tattoos on both arms and wore grey jeans, a black t-shirt, and a grey “NY” baseball cap.
  • Individual #3: White male with short dark hair and short facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with information can contact the Morris County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers at copcall.org, by calling 973-COP-CALL, or through the free “P3 Tips” app. All tips are confidential, and individuals may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
