Saturday, May 24, 2025
Local News

Letter to the Editor: Sheer Incompetence

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

Once again, Mayor Barberio has reached a new level of incompetence, which is difficult. The mayor has been sitting on money to renovate or replace the Lake Hiawatha Library for well over three years. Money has recently been spent to replace the roof, which has been leaking for over a year, and now the air conditioning system is also out of service. I went to the library a few weeks ago only to find it closed because the indoor temperature was over state guidelines for an indoor area. As I understand it, a new system will not be installed. I presume the city will be renovating the present location, which Mayor Barberio stated was beyond repair and needed to be replaced. He said he would not put a nickel into the present structure at one council meeting because it was so bad!

The mayor said the city would move the Lake Hiawatha Library to a new location on city-owned land. I have heard rumors that the land in question could not be developed because it was Green Acres Land. If that is true, how could the mayor not know it was restricted land and think it could be built upon? If I am incorrect, let the mayor state publicly where the intended new location was that he had in mind and why the plan to move the Lake Hiawatha branch isn’t still in play.

With summer on the horizon, what is going to happen to all the summer programs for children held at the library if there is no air conditioning? When the building is closed for who knows how many days at a time, what are parents to do? Come on, Mayor, enlighten us with your plans to resolve this situation. Perhaps the city will rent space from your very good friend John Inglesino. That should add a few shekels to his pocket.

If this situation weren’t so sad, it would be laughable. However, the residents of Parsippany will be crying and not laughing because of Mayor Barberio’s lack of vision. Add this fiasco to the long list of blunders the Mayor’s administration is responsible for during his current term.

Richard Suarez
Parsippany

Local News

