Saturday, May 24, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Is This Who We Want Managing Our Town’s Finances?

Letter to the Editor: Is This Who We Want Managing Our Town’s Finances? A Closer Look at Jigar Shah, Candidate for Town Council

Dear Editor:

As election season heats up, voters are being asked to blindly hand over the town’s future to individuals whose judgment and ethics crumble under even the slightest scrutiny. Jigar Shah, Barberio’s handpicked “Indian liaison” and now a town council candidate, paints himself in campaign materials as a “successful businessman” with “40 years of experience managing million-dollar budgets.” But peel back the glossy campaign slogans, and you find a deeply troubling record that raises serious red flags about the kind of person being pushed onto the ballot.

In 2012, a New Jersey Superior Court case (Margaret Nordstrom v. William (Hank) Lyon) referenced Jigar Shah concerning improper handling of mail-in ballots. While Shah could not remember his involvement in collecting mail in ballots, it certainly raised eyebrows about his respect for the electoral process a foundation of our democracy.

But perhaps more troubling is Shah’s financial history. A candidate claiming financial expertise should demonstrate a track record of fiscal responsibility. Yet Shah’s background is marked by a long list of liens, judgments, and debt-related legal actions. Here are just seven examples, pulled from public court records:

  1. Discover Bank v. Jigar Shah – $6,074.61 (Essex County, 2001, DC-007479-01)
  2. G5 Consultants v. Jigar Shah – $158,714.38 (Morris County, 2001, L-000209-01)
  3. Norwest Mortgage Inc. v. Jigar Shah – $133,100.00 (Morris County, 1999, F-20308-99)
  4. The Valley Hospital v. Jigar Shah – $1,426.00 (Morris County, 1990, DC-248608-90)
  5. Montclair Radiological Associates – $979.00 (Morris County, 1993, DC-008623-93)
  6. Dorf International v. Jigar Shah – $3,403.00 (Essex County, 1994, DC-017374-94)
  7. Mountainside Hospital v. Jigar Shah – $722.00 (Morris County, 1992, DC-008415-92)

These cases span over a decade and suggest a repeated pattern of financial mismanagement, not isolated missteps. This is deeply concerning for someone seeking a role in overseeing local budgets and taxpayer money.

This list isn’t exhaustive. Additional liens and judgments exist, further eroding Team Barberio’s narrative of “business success.”

Residents deserve leaders with a proven commitment to fiscal integrity and ethical behavior, not individuals with histories of debt disputes and questionable campaign conduct. My own family once supported James Barberio, but the inclusion of Jigar Shah on his slate has given us serious pause. This isn’t partisan politics; it’s about trust, judgment, and accountability.

Before casting your vote, ask yourself: Is this the kind of leadership our town deserves?

Nitaben Patel
Parsippany Registered Voter

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
