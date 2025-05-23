Letter to the Editor: Parsippany Employee: Cryan will Cost Barberio On June 10th

Dear Editor:

I’m not a political guy. I come to work, do my job, and take pride in helping keep this town running. But lately, I’ve felt like enough is enough—and I know I’m not the only one who feels this way.

One loud voice has been acting like it speaks for all the town workers. He doesn’t. Many of us are fed up with what’s going on behind the scenes at Town Hall.

I used to respect Mayor Barberio. I did. But ever since Jamie Cryan showed up as Business Administrator, it’s been all downhill. Morale is the worst I’ve seen in years. We’ve been working without a contract for over three years, and the way negotiations have been handled has been disrespectful.

Good workers are leaving, and new people don’t want to come here. And who can blame them? It’s become a toxic environment—one where who you know matters more than what you do. You’re set if you’re connected to the Mayor or one of his donors. If not, you’re ignored or pushed aside.

We’ve seen unqualified hires, special treatment, and even some folks doing personal work on the taxpayers’ dime while the rest of us pick up the slack. It’s disheartening. And when you’re being pressured to show up to political events to stay in good graces, something’s seriously broken.

At first, I wasn’t sure about Councilman Musella. But after watching the debate and talking to people who know him, I believe he’s the kind of leader we need—someone who will call out the games, bring back accountability, and treat all employees fairly and respectfully.

To Mayor Barberio and Jamie Cryan: We notice what’s been happening and are tired of it. You turned your backs on us. On June 10th, don’t be surprised when we return the favor.

Name Withheld

Parsippany Focus values the voices of our community. While we typically require all letters to the editor to be signed, we understand there are rare circumstances where anonymity is necessary to protect the author from potential retaliation.

We will consider publishing anonymous letters only if the following conditions are met:

The author provides a verifiable full name , home address , and phone number for internal verification.

, , and for internal verification. The author formally requests anonymity .

. We determined that publishing the letter with the author’s name could reasonably result in retaliation for their employment or safety.

This policy ensures both the integrity of our publication and the protection of those who courageously speak out on sensitive issues. Thank you for understanding.