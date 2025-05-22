Letter to the Editor: Fasano’s Actions Reflect Deeper Issues in Administration

Dear Editor:

I would like to comment on your story titled “Fasano Targets Parsippany Focus Editor; Council President Carifi Remains Silent.” (Click here to read the article)

Unbelievable. We will circulate this story and let people comment. This reflects the current state of Barberio and his supporters’ behavior. Council President Paul Carifi, Jr., acted as usual. People who support are treated differently, and others are bullied.



Another reason why people shouldn’t vote for the Mayor and his cronies.

Frank, we respect your reporting with integrity and facts. We admire you for your service to the community.

Danny Smith