Thursday, May 22, 2025
HomeLocal NewsLetter to the Editor: Fasano’s Actions Reflect Deeper Issues in Administration
Local News

Letter to the Editor: Fasano’s Actions Reflect Deeper Issues in Administration

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
40

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

I would like to comment on your story titled “Fasano Targets Parsippany Focus Editor; Council President Carifi Remains Silent.” (Click here to read the article)

Unbelievable. We will circulate this story and let people comment. This reflects the current state of Barberio and his supporters’ behavior. Council President Paul Carifi, Jr., acted as usual. People who support are treated differently, and others are bullied.

Another reason why people shouldn’t vote for the Mayor and his cronies.

Frank, we respect your reporting with integrity and facts. We admire you for your service to the community.

Danny Smith

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Fasano Targets Parsippany Focus Editor; Council President Carifi Remains Silent
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »