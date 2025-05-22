Fasano Responds to Parsippany Focus Story

As I am in the Parsippany focus to wich I am block

I cannot defend myself as this is the Parsippany focus

Frank Cahill and Justin musella work I called both POS

And handed them as such the both publicly humiliated a town Dpw worker that cannot defend himself as a town worker

It funny that no one holds the musella team of parsippany focus for there action spreading disinformation and if you disagree or hold them accountable in public they play key board hero’s

And file police charges against public workers and want them terminated

No apology by musella or frank Cahill

To the family and as normal playing cnn the end of the meeting frank while my back was turned through it back an me. Keyboard hero’s have no balls and Justin has to have and operation to remove frank which I told frank to his face on the way out

Actions speak louder then the Parsippany focus and Musella team non accountability accusations of coruption on the mayor and town council

With no evidence to back up Justin Musella statements call out to go the next day to country sheriff office and Parsippany focus published the statement. Only a private citizen can call out total disinformation and proof in writing will be coming



Thanks

Tony Fasano

40 year resident of Parsippany

Editor’s Note: This article is being printed verbatim as published by Tony Fasano.