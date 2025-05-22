Thursday, May 22, 2025
Local News

Fasano Responds to Parsippany Focus Story

Frank L. Cahill
Tony Fasano pictured during a recent Parsippany-Troy Hills Council meeting. Fasano publicly addressed his frustrations regarding recent coverage in Parsippany Focus and interactions with Councilman Justin Musella.

As I am in the Parsippany focus to wich I am block
I cannot defend myself as this is the Parsippany focus
Frank Cahill and Justin musella work I called both POS
And handed them as such the both publicly humiliated a town Dpw worker that cannot defend himself as a town worker
It funny that no one holds the musella team of parsippany focus for there action spreading disinformation and if you disagree or hold them accountable in public they play key board hero’s
And file police charges against public workers and want them terminated
No apology by musella or frank Cahill
To the family and as normal playing cnn the end of the meeting frank while my back was turned through it back an me. Keyboard hero’s have no balls and Justin has to have and operation to remove frank which I told frank to his face on the way out

Actions speak louder then the Parsippany focus and Musella team non accountability accusations of coruption on the mayor and town council
With no evidence to back up Justin Musella statements call out to go the next day to country sheriff office and Parsippany focus published the statement. Only a private citizen can call out total disinformation and proof in writing will be coming


Thanks
Tony Fasano
40 year resident of Parsippany

Editor’s Note: This article is being printed verbatim as published by Tony Fasano.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
