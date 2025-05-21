Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Fasano Targets Parsippany Focus Editor; Council President Carifi Remains Silent

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
During the Parsippany-Troy Hills Council meeting, Anthony Fasano first handed a candy shaped like feces to Councilman Justin Musella, saying, “Because they’re two pieces of shit,” before throwing another at Editor-in-Chief Frank Cahill.

PARSIPPANY — What happened at last night’s Parsippany-Troy Hills Council meeting was more than just inappropriate – it was deeply disappointing. As our Editor-in-Chief, Frank Cahill, sat quietly doing his job, Anthony Fasano, a local coach, threw a piece of candy shaped like feces at him.

Fasano without hesitation, handed another one to Councilman Justin Musella stating “Because they’re two pieces of shit.”

This wasn’t just some bizarre attempt at humor. It was an act meant to humiliate. To mock. And to intimidate. But what hurt even more was the silence. Council President Paul Carifi Jr., was sitting just a few feet away. He didn’t say a word. He didn’t ask for the order. He didn’t stand up for basic decency. This silence sends the wrong message.

For over thirty years, Parsippany Focus has worked to keep its reporting fair, clear, and focused on the facts. We’ve reported on stories involving public employees, redevelopment issues, and local businesses, with a single agenda: keeping our community informed.

We know emotions run high in town right now, and not everyone will agree with our report. And that’s okay—disagreement is part of democracy. But throwing anything at someone, especially something meant to dehumanize them, is not.

We’re not writing this for sympathy. We’re writing it because this kind of behavior, if left uncalled, becomes normalized. And Parsippany deserves better than that. To those who support Anthony Fasano, we ask you to reflect. Disagree, debate, protest – yes. But don’t let your frustration justify cruelty.

To our elected leaders: We ask you to lead, not just in policy, but in principle. Say something when something’s wrong. We’re all watching.

And to our readers: thank you. We’ll keep showing up. We’ll keep writing. And we’ll keep believing that truth and respect still matter in this town we care so deeply about.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
