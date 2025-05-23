Choffo Resigns from Board of Education

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education Vice President Andy Choffo has announced he will resign effective July 24.

Parsippany Focus reached out to Mr. Choffo, and he provided the following statement:

After much reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step down from my position on the Parsippany Board of Education, effective at the conclusion of our meeting on July 24, 2025. This decision stems from my desire to balance the demands of my professional responsibilities and family life. While it is not easy to say goodbye to this role, I am confident this is the right time for me and my family.

Over the years, I have had the tremendous privilege of working alongside dedicated, thoughtful, and passionate board members and administrators. I am proud of the work we’ve accomplished together, and I will always cherish the friendships and memories from this journey.

Before my departure, there are two critical matters I remain committed to helping see through:

First, we are nearing the conclusion of our search for a new Superintendent. The Board has interviewed many exceptional candidates, and I am optimistic that we will finalize the selection of our next outstanding Superintendent in the coming weeks.

Second, the Board is actively discussing with Mayor Barberio to finalize a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding revenue sharing from residential development projects under the PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) program. While many details remain confidential, I can share that Mayor Barberio has extended a proposal that could provide the district with potentially millions of dollars annually—funds that would directly support the education of students entering our schools from these new developments. I hope a mutually beneficial agreement will be reached by July 24th.

Serving on the Board for more than 15 years has been one of my life’s most meaningful and rewarding experiences. It has been an honor to advocate for our students, support our staff, and contribute to shaping the future of education in our community.

Although I will no longer serve officially, I will continue to support the Board and the district with deep pride and appreciation. I wish all of you continued success in the vital work ahead.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this statement are my own and do not reflect the official position of the Parsippany Board of Education.