Letter to the Editor: Crawford: “This Election Is About You—And It’s Time to Vote”

Dear Editor:

With less than three weeks until the June 10 Republican primary, it is time for Parsippany residents to take direct responsibility for determining the election results that will define their near-term and future security and well-being. The difference between the energy, hope, and commitment that Councilman Justin Musella and his running mates offer and the tired, failed, and severely compromised three-term Mayor Barberio and his stumbling running mates promise couldn’t be clearer. But this election isn’t just about the candidates.

No, this election is about your hopes and dreams for your families, friends, and neighbors. This election isn’t just about developers looking for PILOT-driven tax incentives, out-of-town politicians trying to dictate to you how you should vote, or politicians desperate to stay in office long enough to earn a pension. No, this election is about restoring pride to Parsippany and ensuring that Parsippany’s schools are properly funded and that Parsippany’s crumbling infrastructure is addressed.

This election is about you, and so it’s time for you to do your part. In the 2021 Republican primary, Mr. Barberio defeated Mr. Valori by only 184 votes out of a total of 4,528 cast, and in the last election, Ms. Hernandez won a Council seat by just eight votes, underscoring the importance of every vote cast.

With that in mind, Parsippany voters (including the over 1,000 voters who signed Justin Musella’s petition, the nearly 1,000 residents who attended the meeting at the PAL to protest the PILOTs, and the hundreds of people who have met Justin when he knocked on their doors to introduce himself) have to identify and speak to at least five family members, friends, or neighbors and get them to the polls on June 10.

By taking the time to do so over the next three weeks, you and Parsippany will win, which is, after all, the point of it all.

Bob Crawford