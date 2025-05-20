Parsippany Man participated in Tourde Elizabeth

PARSIPPANY — Dharmaraj Nagarajan participated in the 22nd Annual Tour de Elizabeth on Sunday, May 18. This 15-mile community bike ride, organized by the City of Elizabeth in partnership with Groundwork Elizabeth, showcased the city’s historic and scenic neighborhoods—the event aimed to promote community engagement, healthy living, and support for local development initiatives.

Dharmaraj, a senior software engineer at Agadia Systems and a passionate cyclist, has a history of participating in community fitness events. His involvement in the Tour de Elizabeth reflects his commitment to supporting local development and fostering community spirit.

The Tour de Elizabeth is an annual recreational ride that welcomes cyclists of all skill levels. The 2025 event started and finished at Elizabeth’s City Hall, featuring a route that highlighted the city’s charm and diversity. Participants enjoyed a day of cycling, community spirit, and post-ride festivities, including raffles and local dining options.

Click here to visit the official Tour de Elizabeth page for more information about the event and future participation.