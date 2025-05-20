Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Parsippany Man participated in Tourde Elizabeth

By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Dharmaraj Nagarajan participated in the 22nd Annual Tour de Elizabeth on Sunday, May 18. This 15-mile community bike ride, organized by the City of Elizabeth in partnership with Groundwork Elizabeth, showcased the city’s historic and scenic neighborhoods—the event aimed to promote community engagement, healthy living, and support for local development initiatives.

Dharmaraj, a senior software engineer at Agadia Systems and a passionate cyclist, has a history of participating in community fitness events. His involvement in the Tour de Elizabeth reflects his commitment to supporting local development and fostering community spirit.

The Tour de Elizabeth is an annual recreational ride that welcomes cyclists of all skill levels. The 2025 event started and finished at Elizabeth’s City Hall, featuring a route that highlighted the city’s charm and diversity. Participants enjoyed a day of cycling, community spirit, and post-ride festivities, including raffles and local dining options.  

Click here to visit the official Tour de Elizabeth page for more information about the event and future participation.  

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization.

