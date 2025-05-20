Preview: Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – May 20, 2025

PARSIPPANY — The Township Council of Parsippany-Troy Hills is scheduled to hold its next meeting on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.
Key items on the agenda include:
Public Hearings and Final Votes on the Following Ordinances:
- Ordinance 2025:04 – Amendment to Bond Ordinance 2023:18.
- Ordinance 2025:05 – Bond ordinance for $5.2 million to construct a treatment facility for Public Well 20-R.
- Ordinance 2025:06 – Authorization to acquire sanitary sewer access easements.
- Ordinance 2025:07 – Amendments to Chapter 329, “Sewer,” regarding public sewers and connections.
- Ordinance 2025:08 – Amendments to Chapter 430, “Zoning.”
2025 Municipal Budget
- A resolution is expected to be voted on for the adoption of the 2025 Municipal Budget.
- Prior to adoption, a resolution authorizing the budget to be read by title only will be considered.
Other Items on the Agenda:
- Consent agenda includes approvals for tax cancellations, change orders, and water and sewer infrastructure contracts.
- Introduction of Ordinance 2025:09, a $3.57 million bond ordinance for capital improvements.
- Resolutions under non-consent for a final change order on the Mt. Tabor water main project and software license purchases for the Police Department.
- Approval of payroll and bills totaling over $3.5 million.
Residents are encouraged to attend or watch the meeting to stay informed and participate in public discussion.