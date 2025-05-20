Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Preview: Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – May 20, 2025

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
324
Councilman Justin Musella, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilwoman Judy Hernandez, Council President Paul Carifi, Jr., and Councilman Matt McGrath

PARSIPPANY — The Township Council of Parsippany-Troy Hills is scheduled to hold its next meeting on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

Click here to download the agenda.

Key items on the agenda include:

Public Hearings and Final Votes on the Following Ordinances:

  • Ordinance 2025:04 – Amendment to Bond Ordinance 2023:18.
  • Ordinance 2025:05 – Bond ordinance for $5.2 million to construct a treatment facility for Public Well 20-R.
  • Ordinance 2025:06 – Authorization to acquire sanitary sewer access easements.
  • Ordinance 2025:07 – Amendments to Chapter 329, “Sewer,” regarding public sewers and connections.
  • Ordinance 2025:08 – Amendments to Chapter 430, “Zoning.”

2025 Municipal Budget

  • A resolution is expected to be voted on for the adoption of the 2025 Municipal Budget.
  • Prior to adoption, a resolution authorizing the budget to be read by title only will be considered.

Other Items on the Agenda:

  • Consent agenda includes approvals for tax cancellations, change orders, and water and sewer infrastructure contracts.
  • Introduction of Ordinance 2025:09, a $3.57 million bond ordinance for capital improvements.
  • Resolutions under non-consent for a final change order on the Mt. Tabor water main project and software license purchases for the Police Department.
  • Approval of payroll and bills totaling over $3.5 million.

Residents are encouraged to attend or watch the meeting to stay informed and participate in public discussion.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
