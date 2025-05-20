Preview: Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – May 20, 2025

PARSIPPANY — The Township Council of Parsippany-Troy Hills is scheduled to hold its next meeting on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

Key items on the agenda include:

Public Hearings and Final Votes on the Following Ordinances:

Ordinance 2025:04 – Amendment to Bond Ordinance 2023:18.

Ordinance 2025:05 – Bond ordinance for $5.2 million to construct a treatment facility for Public Well 20-R.

Ordinance 2025:06 – Authorization to acquire sanitary sewer access easements.

Ordinance 2025:07 – Amendments to Chapter 329, "Sewer," regarding public sewers and connections.

Ordinance 2025:08 – Amendments to Chapter 430, "Zoning."

2025 Municipal Budget

A resolution is expected to be voted on for the adoption of the 2025 Municipal Budget.

. Prior to adoption, a resolution authorizing the budget to be read by title only will be considered.

Other Items on the Agenda:

Consent agenda includes approvals for tax cancellations, change orders, and water and sewer infrastructure contracts.

Introduction of Ordinance 2025:09, a $3.57 million bond ordinance for capital improvements.

, a $3.57 million bond ordinance for capital improvements. Resolutions under non-consent for a final change order on the Mt. Tabor water main project and software license purchases for the Police Department.

Approval of payroll and bills totaling over $3.5 million.

Residents are encouraged to attend or watch the meeting to stay informed and participate in public discussion.