Kiwanians and Key Clubbers Team Up for Successful Food Drive

PARSIPPANY—On Sunday, May 18, it was a sunny and productive afternoon at the Parsippany ShopRite, as members of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany and student volunteers from Parsippany Hills and Parsippany High School Key Clubs joined forces for a community food drive to benefit the Parsippany Food Pantry.

Kiwanis Club member Marie Abahoonie lends a helping hand during the food drive to support the Parsippany Food Pantry at ShopRite.

Five Kiwanis Club members and ten Key Clubbers volunteered their time, collecting more than seven carts full of much-needed food items. Generous shoppers helped fill the volunteers’ bags in real time as donations were received.

Kiwanis member Sue Slaughter is pictured with Key Club members as they work together collecting donations for the Parsippany Food Pantry at ShopRite.

In addition to the food collection, $450 in ShopRite gift cards were donated, and an additional $350 in cash was collected, which will be converted into more gift cards to support the pantry’s needs.

Marie Abahoonie, Judi Chase, Sue Slaughter, Carol Tiesi, and Doreen Brennan, President of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, were among the Kiwanis members who participated.

“This is what Kiwanis is all about,” said Carol Tiesi, celebrating the spirit of service and teamwork. “We’re grateful for the support of our community and proud of our incredible Key Clubbers who stepped up to make a difference.”

Volunteers load vehicles with bags of donated food, ready to be delivered to the Parsippany Food Pantry following a successful community food drive at ShopRite.

“Our food drives are a perfect example of what happens when dedicated volunteers and compassionate community members come together,” said Doreen Brennan, President of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. “The generosity we witnessed on Saturday will make a real difference for needy families.”

The next food drive is scheduled for Sunday, June 1, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Parsippany ShopRite.

Key Club New Jersey, with 10,621 members across the state, is part of the Kiwanis family and is the largest student-led service organization for high school students. Dedicated to building leadership skills through volunteerism, Key Club empowers students to make a meaningful impact in their communities.