Celebrating 125 Years of Golf, Friendship, and Legacy at Mount Tabor Country Club

A glimpse into the past: Members work the grounds of Tabor Golf Course, circa 1917. What began as a modest six-hole course has since evolved into a cherished Parsippany landmark.

Nestled in the heart of Parsippany, Mount Tabor Country Club stands as one of New Jersey’s oldest private country clubs. Known for its challenging golf course, welcoming members, warm camaraderie, and vibrant social calendar—it proudly celebrates its 125th Anniversary this year.

Founded in 1900 as the six-hole Mount Tabor Field Club, the club was incorporated and renamed the Tabor Field Club in 1904. Just a few years later, in 1908, it expanded to a regulation nine-hole course. In 1931, it adopted the name Mount Tabor Country Club, a name that continues to reflect its rich heritage and strong sense of community.

“Celebrating Mount Tabor Country Club’s 125th anniversary is more than marking a milestone—it’s a heartfelt tribute to generations of members who have made this club their home away from home. It’s a time to honor our ties to the Mount Tabor community, reflect on the friendships forged, and look ahead with pride as we continue enhancing our facilities to ensure the next 125 years are just as remarkable as the last,” — Jim Sens, President, MTCC, lifelong and second-generation member

The club’s original clubhouse served until 1911, when the current clubhouse was constructed. Since then, it has maintained its signature rustic charm while evolving with thoughtful enhancements—like the addition of a pro shop, new bar room, a fully renovated men’s locker room (2024), and a modernized ballroom perfect for weddings, showers, and private events.

While golf membership was originally limited to Mount Tabor residents, that changed in the mid-1900s when the club opened its doors to members from surrounding areas. Today, MTCC proudly welcomes members from four New Jersey counties.

Back in 1907, annual dues were just $10—a remarkable deal even then. Today, MTCC carries on that tradition of accessibility, offering a variety of reasonably priced membership packages for individuals and families. With top-tier amenities, a friendly atmosphere, and flexible options, MTCC offers unmatched value while staying true to the spirit that has defined it for generations.

A Few Fun Facts:

The original course had makeshift tees, greens, and tin cans for cups—built entirely by the members themselves.

Sunday golf wasn’t allowed until 1927.

There’s a natural spring on the 7th hole , once used as a water source for all of Mount Tabor. Golfers still enjoy the fresh water today.

MTCC was voted "Best of the Best" Golf Courses in Morris County by readers of the Daily Record.

by readers of the Daily Record. The club is home to many second- and third-generation members—a testament to the positive experiences it offers.

A Championship-Level Experience

The nine-hole course features 18 tee boxes, giving each back-nine play a unique and challenging feel—mirroring an 18-hole championship course. Every round provides variety and demands skill across all parts of the game.

PGA Golf Pro Casey O’Reilly, a Class A PGA Member, leads the club’s golf program. Known for his instructional excellence and equipment expertise, Casey offers lessons, fittings, and runs a full slate of events—including men’s and women’s tournaments, clinics, and leagues. He also leads the Wednesday Night League and a thriving Women’s League.

An aerial view of the beautifully maintained greens at Mount Tabor Country Club today, showcasing the club’s lush fairways and timeless charm nestled in the heart of Parsippany.

More Than Just Golf

Summer at Mount Tabor Country Club is a season of memories. Friday nights bring everyone together for trivia, sing-alongs, pig roasts, and laid-back dinners that stretch long into the evening. These are just a sample of the club’s year-round social events, which include game nights, movie nights, and seasonal celebrations like Halloween, Christmas, and Super Bowl parties.

In 2024, MTCC proudly welcomed Chef Richard Krug and his talented culinary team, who have elevated every meal and infused new energy into the club’s long-standing dining traditions.

A Community That Lasts

At Mount Tabor Country Club, members don’t just join—they stay. With an impressive annual retention rate, the club’s appeal goes far beyond golf. It’s about the friendships, the atmosphere, and a culture that welcomes everyone.

New members are always welcome, and quickly discover what makes MTCC so special: a private club experience, without the pretense. Here, you’ll find down-to-earth, fun, and competitive people who make every round and every gathering something to look forward to.

For more information, visit: www.mtccgolf.co