Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Republican Mayoral Debate

PARSIPPANY — The League of Women Voters of the Morris Area, in partnership with the Daily Record and the Morristown Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., hosted a virtual Republican mayoral debate on May 15, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. This event featured incumbent Mayor James Barberio and Councilman Justin Musella, who are contending for the Republican nomination for Mayor of Parsippany-Troy Hills.

The debate provided a platform for both candidates to present their visions for the township’s future, addressing key issues such as development, taxation, and governance. Mayor Barberio emphasized his experience and the economic growth achieved during his tenure, while Councilman Musella advocated for increased transparency and community engagement.

This forum is part of the League’s ongoing efforts to promote informed and active participation in government. It offers voters the opportunity to hear directly from the candidates ahead of the June 10 primary election.