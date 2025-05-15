Friday, May 16, 2025
Letter to the Editor: After Four Years of “Gonna,” It’s Time for Barberio to Be Gone

Dear Editor:

I just listened to the Parsippany mayoral debate between Mayor Barberio and Councilman Justin Musella via Zoom, which was hosted by the Morris League of Women Voters.

Mayor Barberio’s persistent use of the phrase “I’m gonna” when asked about how he would resolve many of Parsippany’s long-standing financial, safety, and quality-of-life challenges spoke volumes.  

Perhaps as Parsippany’s Mayor for the past four years, Mayor Barberio “shoulda have” used his office to meet those challenges. Parsippany cannot afford another four years of a “gonna” Mayor, so it’s well past time for Mayor Barberio to be going, going gone.  

Bob Crawford

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
