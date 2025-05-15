Letter to the Editor: After Four Years of “Gonna,” It’s Time for Barberio to Be Gone

Dear Editor:

I just listened to the Parsippany mayoral debate between Mayor Barberio and Councilman Justin Musella via Zoom, which was hosted by the Morris League of Women Voters.

Mayor Barberio’s persistent use of the phrase “I’m gonna” when asked about how he would resolve many of Parsippany’s long-standing financial, safety, and quality-of-life challenges spoke volumes.

Perhaps as Parsippany’s Mayor for the past four years, Mayor Barberio “shoulda have” used his office to meet those challenges. Parsippany cannot afford another four years of a “gonna” Mayor, so it’s well past time for Mayor Barberio to be going, going gone.

Bob Crawford