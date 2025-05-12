Monday, May 12, 2025
HomeLocal NewsLake Hiawatha Resident Eunice Iman Earns Criminal Justice Degree from ESU
Local NewsSchool News

Lake Hiawatha Resident Eunice Iman Earns Criminal Justice Degree from ESU

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
409

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Eunice Iman, a 2019 graduate of Parsippany High School and resident of Lake Hiawatha, has earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania. She was among 1,086 students awarded degrees during the university’s commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 9, and Saturday, May 10.

A proud representative of the Parsippany community, Iman joins a new class of ESU graduates prepared to make meaningful contributions in law enforcement, legal advocacy, and public service. Her achievement reflects both academic dedication and a commitment to civic impact.

Founded in 1893, East Stroudsburg University is part of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and serves over 5,000 students with 49 undergraduate programs, 20 master’s programs, and two doctoral offerings. The university is known for providing high-quality, affordable education with nearly 31,000 alumni living in Pennsylvania.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: My Vote. My Voice. My Choice.
Next article
Rising Pet Cancer Rates Highlight Urgent Need for Early Detection
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »