Lake Hiawatha Resident Eunice Iman Earns Criminal Justice Degree from ESU

PARSIPPANY — Eunice Iman, a 2019 graduate of Parsippany High School and resident of Lake Hiawatha, has earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania. She was among 1,086 students awarded degrees during the university’s commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 9, and Saturday, May 10.

A proud representative of the Parsippany community, Iman joins a new class of ESU graduates prepared to make meaningful contributions in law enforcement, legal advocacy, and public service. Her achievement reflects both academic dedication and a commitment to civic impact.

Founded in 1893, East Stroudsburg University is part of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and serves over 5,000 students with 49 undergraduate programs, 20 master’s programs, and two doctoral offerings. The university is known for providing high-quality, affordable education with nearly 31,000 alumni living in Pennsylvania.