Monday, May 12, 2025
Letter to the Editor: My Vote. My Voice. My Choice.

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

When hiring someone, you look at their past to understand what kind of future you’re getting. Voting should be no different.

Elections don’t need to be nasty. Candidates should focus on their plans—not personal attacks. Please tell us how you’ll make life better. Show us you’re listening.

We need leaders who talk to people across town—seniors, parents, teachers, business owners—and learn what really matters. Leaders who make sure our tax dollars are spent wisely all year, not just at budget time. They keep what works, fix what doesn’t, and cut what we no longer need.

Parsippany’s future depends on innovative, honest leadership. That’s why I’m voting for Justin Musella.

I’ve known Justin for over six years. He’s consistent, hardworking, and shows up—on time, every time. He’s not afraid to face tough questions, even from those who disagree with him. He’s not in it for favors—he’s in it to serve.

Justin listens, follows through, is organized, professional, honest, and truly committed to our community. He’s grown local Republican organizations, stepped up when needed, and always takes responsibility. That’s leadership.

Supporting Justin doesn’t mean I dislike the other candidate. I believe Justin Musella is the right person for the job—now.

He will represent all of us—not just his friends, not just a select few—but every resident in Parsippany. That’s what civic responsibility looks like, and that’s what we need in our next Mayor.

Susy Golderer

