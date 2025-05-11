Monday, May 12, 2025
Local News

Roadwork Alert: Milling and Paving to Begin Monday on North Beverwyck Road

By Frank L. Cahill
Traffic cones line North Beverwyck Road near Foodtown as milling and paving work begins, with officers on-site to assist motorists through lane shifts and detours.

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Department has issued an urgent traffic advisory as milling and paving operations are set to begin on Monday, May 12, along a busy stretch of North Beverwyck Road, from Claudine Terrace near Foodtown to the Lake Shore Drive area.

Drivers can expect lane shifts and possible detours throughout the project. The roadwork is part of ongoing infrastructure improvements in the area and is expected to cause minor disruptions to traffic flow.

Despite the construction, all businesses along North Beverwyck Road will remain accessible, and officers will be on-site to assist with traffic and ensure safety for both motorists and pedestrians.

Motorists should allow extra travel time and caution when traveling through the construction zone.

Further updates will be provided as the project progresses.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
