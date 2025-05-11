Six Parsippany Officers Promoted During Ceremony Led by Chief Pantina

PARSIPPANY — On Friday, May 9, Parsippany-Troy Hills Chief of Police Richard Pantina held a Promotion Ceremony to recognize six Parsippany Police Officers—four promoted to Sergeant and two to Lieutenant—for their achievements and advancements within the department.
Sgt. Thomas Lesiak was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Lieutenant Lesiak has been a Parsippany Police Officer for 23 years, serving as a Sergeant for 13½ of those years. Lt. Lesiak served five years with the Harrison Police Department before joining the Parsippany Police Department. He has worked in the Investigative and Patrol Branches. Lt. Lesiak was a member of the Rifle Team and currently serves as a Firearms Instructor. He has a Bachelor of Science Management Degree from Rutgers University.
Sgt. Earl Kinsey was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Lieutenant Kinsey has been a Parsippany Police Officer for over 21 years, serving as a Sergeant for nine years. He was a Police Officer in Rahway before joining the Parsippany Police Department. He has worked in the Support Services Section and the Patrol Branch. Lt. Kinsey was a member of the Rifle Team and currently serves as the Infectious Diseases and EMT Liaison.
Ptl. Ryan Taylor was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Sgt. Taylor has been a Parsippany Police Officer for over nine years. Sgt. Taylor served as a Class II Special with the Essex County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Parsippany Police Department. Sgt. Taylor has an associate’s degree in criminal justice from the County College of Morris and is completing his bachelor’s in Criminology at Farleigh Dickinson University. Sgt. Taylor has served as a Field Training Officer and is a current member of the Honor Guard.
Det. Gregory Bloete was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Sgt. Bloete has been a Parsippany Police Officer for 10 years. He is a United States Marine Corps veteran and served as a Corrections Officer with Morris County for two years before joining the Parsippany Police Department. Sgt. Bloete has served as a School Resource Officer for the last four years. He has also served as a member of the Rifle Team, a Field Training Officer, and a Firearms Instructor.
Ptl. James Seeger was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Sgt. Seeger has been a Parsippany Police Officer for 11 years. He served in the US Army for 14 years before joining the Parsippany police department. Sgt. Seeger has a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from Montclair State University. He is a Crash Investigator, Field Training Officer, Firearms Instructor, and member of the Rifle Team.
Det. John Keiling was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Sgt. Keiling has been a Parsippany Police Officer for over 19 years. He is a United States Air Force Veteran and was a Department of Defense Police Officer before joining the Parsippany Police Department. Sgt. Keiling has worked in the Investigative Branch and will begin his assignment to the Patrol Branch. He was a member of the Rifle Team, a Field Training Officer, and an Arson Investigator.