Six Parsippany Officers Promoted During Ceremony Led by Chief Pantina

PARSIPPANY — On Friday, May 9, Parsippany-Troy Hills Chief of Police Richard Pantina held a Promotion Ceremony to recognize six Parsippany Police Officers—four promoted to Sergeant and two to Lieutenant—for their achievements and advancements within the department.

Lieutenant Thomas Lesniak is sworn in during the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department’s Promotional Ceremony held on Friday, May 9. Surrounded by his family, Lt. Lesniak was recognized for his dedication and leadership as he officially accepted his new rank.

Sgt. Thomas Lesiak was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Lieutenant Lesiak has been a Parsippany Police Officer for 23 years, serving as a Sergeant for 13½ of those years. Lt. Lesiak served five years with the Harrison Police Department before joining the Parsippany Police Department. He has worked in the Investigative and Patrol Branches. Lt. Lesiak was a member of the Rifle Team and currently serves as a Firearms Instructor. He has a Bachelor of Science Management Degree from Rutgers University.

Lieutenant Earl Kinsey takes the oath of office.

Sgt. Earl Kinsey was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Lieutenant Kinsey has been a Parsippany Police Officer for over 21 years, serving as a Sergeant for nine years. He was a Police Officer in Rahway before joining the Parsippany Police Department. He has worked in the Support Services Section and the Patrol Branch. Lt. Kinsey was a member of the Rifle Team and currently serves as the Infectious Diseases and EMT Liaison.

Sgt. Ryan Taylor takes the oath of office.

Ptl. Ryan Taylor was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Sgt. Taylor has been a Parsippany Police Officer for over nine years. Sgt. Taylor served as a Class II Special with the Essex County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Parsippany Police Department. Sgt. Taylor has an associate’s degree in criminal justice from the County College of Morris and is completing his bachelor’s in Criminology at Farleigh Dickinson University. Sgt. Taylor has served as a Field Training Officer and is a current member of the Honor Guard.

Sgt. Gregory Bloete is sworn in during the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department’s Promotional Ceremony on Friday, May 9. Surrounded by his family, Sgt. Bloete took the oath of office as one of six officers honored for their achievements and promotions.

Det. Gregory Bloete was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Sgt. Bloete has been a Parsippany Police Officer for 10 years. He is a United States Marine Corps veteran and served as a Corrections Officer with Morris County for two years before joining the Parsippany Police Department. Sgt. Bloete has served as a School Resource Officer for the last four years. He has also served as a member of the Rifle Team, a Field Training Officer, and a Firearms Instructor.

Sergeant James Seeger is sworn in during the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department’s Promotional Ceremony on Friday, May 9, joined by his family, Sgt. Seeger was honored for his service and promoted in recognition of his continued commitment to the department and the community.

Ptl. James Seeger was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Sgt. Seeger has been a Parsippany Police Officer for 11 years. He served in the US Army for 14 years before joining the Parsippany police department. Sgt. Seeger has a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from Montclair State University. He is a Crash Investigator, Field Training Officer, Firearms Instructor, and member of the Rifle Team.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Richard Pantina places a badge on newly promoted Sergeant John Keiling during the department’s Promotional Ceremony on Friday, May 9.

Det. John Keiling was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Sgt. Keiling has been a Parsippany Police Officer for over 19 years. He is a United States Air Force Veteran and was a Department of Defense Police Officer before joining the Parsippany Police Department. Sgt. Keiling has worked in the Investigative Branch and will begin his assignment to the Patrol Branch. He was a member of the Rifle Team, a Field Training Officer, and an Arson Investigator.