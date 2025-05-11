Sunday, May 11, 2025
Local News

Eligible Families Can Receive $120 Per Child Through New Summer EBT Program

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — New Jersey families can now receive extra help feeding their children this summer through a new Summer EBT initiative. The program provides $120 in food benefits per eligible child, offering critical nutritional support when school is out.

Summer EBT is part of a federal effort to reduce child hunger during summer, when access to free or reduced-price school meals is unavailable. Benefits can be used at any location that accepts SNAP/EBT, including grocery stores, farmers markets, and other participating retailers.

The program is automatic for many families already enrolled in SNAP, TANF, or Medicaid. Others may need to apply to receive benefits.

To find out if your child qualifies and to learn more about how to access benefits, visit NJ.gov/SummerEBT. The state also distributes promotional materials with a QR code linking to the program website.

With food prices rising, the Summer EBT program offers a much-needed resource to help ensure every child has access to healthy meals throughout the summer break.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
