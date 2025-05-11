Monday, May 12, 2025
Musella and Resident Partner to Tackle Long-Neglected DOT Substation

By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Department of Transportation (DOT) substation on Route 202 (Littleton Road across from Kingston Road) received a significant upgrade this week that will please residents.

The DOT began reforesting the area, which had been a constant complaint of many residents. Councilman Musella met with the DOT in August 2024 to address the concerns of operating hours, machinery stationed, and reforesting the area. 

After many months of follow-up and planning, it was decided that a May planting would occur after the risk of frost faded.

Resident Karl Journey of Lake Parsippany spearheaded the initiative.

Resident Karl Journey of Lake Parsippany, who spearheaded the initiative, said, “I want to thank Councilman Musella for taking the initiative on fixing the eyesore of the DOT substation. I complained to previous administrations about this issue going back to 2017, and nobody did anything.” 

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
