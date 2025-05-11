Morris County Launches Website to Commemorate America’s 250th Anniversary

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Tourism Bureau, Morris County 250th Anniversary Steering Committee, and Morris County Board of County Commissioners launched their 250th Anniversary website by clicking here.

This new platform, designed by Kraus Marketing of Morristown in collaboration with the Morris County 250th Anniversary Steering Committee, will serve as the central hub for all events, updates, educational resources, and community engagement opportunities tied to Morris County’s commemoration of America’s 250th birthday.

“The 250th Anniversary celebration is a historic event that holds deep significance for Morris County. As a pivotal region during the American Revolution, Morris County’s contributions to our nation’s founding will be honored through year-round programming, public involvement, and events that bring history to life,” said Commissioner Christine Myers.

The 250th anniversary, or “Semiquincentennial,” marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. More Revolutionary War battles and encampments occurred in New Jersey than in any other colony. Morris County hosted many key figures from the era and preserved numerous historic sites that will be the focus of public events in 2025 and 2026.

Morris County’s 250th website will keep residents, educators, and visitors informed with regularly updated details on upcoming events, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, historical content, and ways to participate and donate.

“Whether you’re a lifelong history buff or simply looking to engage with your community, the site is designed to connect everyone with this once-in-a-generation celebration,” said Deputy Commissioner Director Stephen Shaw.

Last year, the Morris County Board of County Commissioners committed $100,000 to the Morris County Economic Development Alliance (MCEDAlliance) and the Morris County Tourism Bureau to coordinate 250th anniversary celebrations. The Commissioners committed another $100,000 to the effort this year.

“As we welcome visitors to experience history where it happened, we look forward to having them discover and explore our vibrant communities and visit our local businesses across Morris County,” said Meghan Hunscher, President & CEO, Morris County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation.

This website was made possible by the financial commitment of the Board of Commissioners as well as by the support of dedicated planning partners, representing the:

● County of Morris

● Morris County Tourism Bureau

● Morris County Chamber of Commerce

● Morris County Economic Development Corporation

● Morris County Board of County Commissioners

● Morris County Historical Society

● Morris County Library

● Morris County Heritage Commission

● Morris County Vocational School District

● County College of Morris

● Morris County Park Commission

The Morris County Tourism Bureau works to promote and preserve Morris County as a top destination for heritage, tourism, recreation, arts, and cultural experiences. By showcasing the county’s rich historical assets—including those from the Revolutionary War era—the Bureau plays a key role in connecting visitors and residents with the stories, sites, and celebrations that make Morris County unique. To learn more and get involved, click here.