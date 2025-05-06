Parsippany to Host Rare Quadruple Wetdown on September 20

PARSIPPANY — Prepare for an unforgettable community celebration as Parsippany hosts a rare Quadruple Wetdown on Saturday, September 20, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 6 Century Drive.

Presented by Absolute Fire Protection and E-One Fire Apparatus, this special event will spotlight four brand-new pieces of fire equipment from three of Parsippany’s dedicated fire districts.

The lineup includes:

A new engine from Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Company, District 3

A new tower ladder from Parsippany Fire District 6

A new engine and a new tower ladder from Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department, District 1

The community is invited to attend this fire service tradition, which honors the arrival of new apparatus with music, food, water-based fun, and camaraderie between departments and residents.

Please save the date and bring the whole family for an exciting evening celebrating Parsippany’s bravest and their newest life-saving tools.