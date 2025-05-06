Wednesday, May 7, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany to Host Rare Quadruple Wetdown on September 20
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Parsippany to Host Rare Quadruple Wetdown on September 20

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
722
The Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department recently took delivery of a brand-new E-ONE Tower Ladder, thanks to the team at Absolute Fire Protection Co. Inc., adding a powerful new apparatus to their fleet.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Prepare for an unforgettable community celebration as Parsippany hosts a rare Quadruple Wetdown on Saturday, September 20, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 6 Century Drive.

Presented by Absolute Fire Protection and E-One Fire Apparatus, this special event will spotlight four brand-new pieces of fire equipment from three of Parsippany’s dedicated fire districts.

The lineup includes:

  • A new engine from Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Company, District 3
  • A new tower ladder from Parsippany Fire District 6
  • A new engine and a new tower ladder from Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department, District 1

The community is invited to attend this fire service tradition, which honors the arrival of new apparatus with music, food, water-based fun, and camaraderie between departments and residents.

Please save the date and bring the whole family for an exciting evening celebrating Parsippany’s bravest and their newest life-saving tools.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Council to Vote on $5.2M Well Project
Next article
Postponed: Debate Between Mayor Barberio and Justin Musella
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »