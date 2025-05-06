Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Postponed: Debate Between Mayor Barberio and Justin Musella

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
In the upcoming Republican Primary, Incumbent Mayor James Barberio will face off with Councilman Justin Musella in what is expected to be a closely watched race.

PARSIPPANY — The highly anticipated mayoral debate at the Puddingstone Heights Clubhouse, initially scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, has been officially postponed.

The event, which was intended to provide Parsippany residents with a chance to hear directly from the candidates ahead of the June primary, will be rescheduled to a later date. Organizers are actively working to coordinate a new date and remain hopeful that the debate can still occur before the primary. If that is not possible, the discussion will be held afterward to ensure the community has the opportunity to hear from all sides.

The postponement comes amid scheduling conflicts that affected the participation of one or more candidates. The debate was expected to cover key local issues and allow voters to understand better the platforms and visions of those seeking the mayor’s office.

In the meantime, a separate Republican mayoral debate is scheduled to occur virtually on Thursday, May 15, at 7:00 p.m. The League of Women Voters, the Daily Record, and the Morristown Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host the forum via Zoom.

This virtual debate will feature incumbent Mayor Jamie Barberio and Councilman Justin Musella. It will be livestreamed and later available on the League’s official YouTube channel and Parsippany Focus. Residents who wish to submit questions for the candidates must do so by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13, by clicking here.

Further information will be announced as it becomes available. Residents are encouraged to stay tuned for updates regarding the rescheduled debate.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
