Secret Service Agent to Lead Cybersecurity Seminar at Parsippany Library

PARSIPPANY — As digital threats continue to grow in frequency and sophistication, residents of Parsippany will have the opportunity to receive critical cybersecurity guidance from one of the nation’s top federal agencies. The Parsippany Neighborhood Watch is hosting a free public seminar on Wednesday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Parsippany Main Library, 449 Halsey Road.

Technical Special Agent John Wozniak of the United States Secret Service will be the featured speaker during the community-focused event. He will provide expert insights into online safety, focusing on recognizing and preventing cyber threats, including phishing scams, identity theft, and data breaches.

“Cybercrime impacts everyone—from small businesses to families and seniors. Knowing how to identify threats before they strike is the first step to staying safe.”

The session aims to provide practical, everyday strategies for secure internet use, including identifying suspicious activity and responding effectively. Whether you’re tech-savvy or just getting started online, the workshop is designed to be accessible and actionable for all ages.

The Parsippany Neighborhood Watch encourages all residents to attend, especially in an era where personal data can be compromised with just one click.

No registration is required, and attendees can ask questions during a Q&A following the presentation.