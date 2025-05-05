Tuesday, May 6, 2025
High Schooler’s Kindness Makes a Difference for Local Families in Need

By Frank L. Cahill
Mayor James Barberio joined Parsippany High School junior Stavros Tserpes in celebrating the success of the “Fill the Shelves Challenge,” which helped restock the Parsippany Food Pantry in time for the Easter season.

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High School junior Stavros Tserpes was recognized for leading the successful “Fill the Shelves Challenge.” His outstanding food drive helped restock the Parsippany Food Pantry just in time for the Easter season, providing essential support to local families in need.

The Parsippany Food Pantry is a vital resource operated by the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills to support residents facing food insecurity. Located in the Parsippany Community Center at 1130 Knoll Road, it provides non-perishable food items, basic household goods, and seasonal items to individuals and families in need throughout the township.

Key Facts about the Parsippany Food Pantry:

  • Who it serves: The pantry is open to Parsippany-Troy Hills residents who meet income eligibility guidelines. It supports seniors, families, veterans, and individuals experiencing temporary or long-term hardship.
  • How it operates: The pantry is run by the Township’s Human Services Department, with the help of community volunteers and donations from individuals, local businesses, schools, and civic organizations.
  • What it provides: Besides shelf-stable foods like pasta, canned goods, rice, and cereal, the pantry often distributes toiletries, paper goods, and occasionally fresh produce or gift cards for perishables.
  • How to get help: Residents can contact the Human Services Department at (973) 263-7160 to apply or get information about distribution schedules.
  • How to donate: The pantry accepts donations year-round. Popular times for community drives include Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, back-to-school, and summer months when demand tends to rise.

This pantry plays a quiet but crucial role in maintaining dignity and stability for neighbors in need—something Mayor James Barberio and local leaders frequently acknowledge during community events and donation campaigns.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
