Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Grateful Paws Launches “Seniors for Seniors” Program to Support Elderly Residents and Shelter Cats

By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Grateful Paws NJ, a nonprofit dedicated to animal welfare and compassionate care, has introduced a heartwarming initiative connecting local seniors with senior shelter cats. The “Seniors for Seniors” program helps individuals aged 60 and older—or those receiving government assistance—adopt senior cats at no cost, providing emotional support for the resident and a second chance for animals in need.

The initiative addresses two critical needs: companionship for older adults who may live alone, and loving homes for cats that have spent extended time in shelters. The program offers a win-win solution in an era where loneliness and animal overpopulation are pressing challenges.

Grateful Paws covers essential expenses for adopters, including:

  • Food, including prescription diets
  • Litter and litter boxes
  • Veterinary visits

“This program is about dignity—for the people and the pets,” said a representative of Grateful Paws. “Senior cats are often overlooked; many seniors want companionship, but are hesitant due to the cost. We’re proud to bridge that gap.”

The organization is seeking community support to keep the initiative running. Donations can be made via Facebook or directly by emailing [email protected].

Local veterans and seniors have already expressed gratitude for the comfort and joy their new feline friends have brought.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
