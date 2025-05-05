Lake Parsippany Gears Up for Annual Flea Market and Community Garage Sale

PARSIPPANY — Bargain hunters, treasure seekers, and neighborhood families alike will once again gather for one of Lake Parsippany’s most cherished annual traditions—the Lake Parsippany Flea Market and Community Garage Sale, returning on Saturday, June 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Drewes Beach on Lake Shore Drive.

Organized by the Lake Parsippany Property Owners Association and its enthusiastic Events Committee, this event draws dozens of residents and visitors eager to browse booths brimming with gently used goods, handcrafted items, and household finds.

Set against the scenic shoreline across from Dorothy Road, the market serves as a community staple. It offers a platform for residents to declutter, connect, and even make a little extra cash. Vendor spaces are available for just $15.00 if reserved by May 15, or $20.00 after the deadline. Participants must bring their tables, tents, and display materials.

A raindate is scheduled for Sunday, June 8, ensuring that this beloved summer kickoff event goes on—rain or shine.

“This market isn’t just about sales—it’s about community spirit,” said a member of the organizing committee. “You’ll see kids selling lemonade, neighbors catching up, and families enjoying a fun-filled day by the lake.”

Residents are encouraged to register early and come prepared for a day of browsing, bartering, and community bonding. For more information, visit the Lake Parsippany website or call (973) 887-4947.