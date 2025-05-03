Saturday, May 3, 2025
HomeLocal NewsPurpleStride New Jersey Exceeds Fundraising Goal in Powerful Show of Community Support
Local News

PurpleStride New Jersey Exceeds Fundraising Goal in Powerful Show of Community Support

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1218
Pancreatic cancer survivors take the stage at PurpleStride New Jersey 2025 in Parsippany, inspiring the crowd with strength, resilience, and hope.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, April 26, at 8:00 a.m., a wave of purple swept across GAF Headquarters in Parsippany as residents from across the Garden State gathered for PurpleStride New Jersey, a major awareness and fundraising event hosted by the New Jersey Affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).

Survivors begin the walk at PurpleStride New Jersey 2025 in Parsippany.

The event was part of a national movement that saw nearly 60 PurpleStride walks take place across the country on the same day. Together, participants marched in solidarity to support pancreatic cancer patients, survivors, and the loved ones they’ve lost—raising both awareness and life-saving funds.

Boonton’s Harmony Senior Drum Corps leads the way as survivors begin the walk at PurpleStride New Jersey 2025 in Parsippany.

The New Jersey walk exceeded all expectations, raising $586,800 and exceeding its original goal of $530,000—reaching 111% of its target. The effort contributed to PanCAN’s ambitious national goal of $17 million.

Attendees participate in the PurpleStride New Jersey 2025 walk in Parsippany, joining together in support of pancreatic cancer patients and survivors.

“We can make a difference in the lives of pancreatic cancer patients nationally by taking action locally,” said Debbie Schupper, volunteer Affiliate Chair of PanCAN’s New Jersey Affiliate. “What we saw today was not just generosity—it was purpose.”

Purple was the color of the day as attendees gathered in Parsippany for PurpleStride New Jersey 2025, showing unified support in the fight against pancreatic cancer.

The walk featured a sea of participants wearing purple, many with signs and team shirts in honor of loved ones. Pancreatic cancer is currently the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, with a five-year survival rate of just 13 percent. The event served as both a tribute and a call to action.

Team Love for Lauren V raised an impressive $82,045, leading all teams at PurpleStride New Jersey 2025 in Parsippany.

Top fundraising teams included:

  • Love for Lauren V — $82,045
  • Andy’s Avengers — $42,442
  • Team Cashman Young — $32,599
  • Principal Herman’s Heroes — $26,930
  • IronDad — $21,190
Coming in second, Andy’s Avengers raised $42,442 in support of the PanCAN mission at PurpleStride New Jersey 2025 in Parsippany.

Top individual fundraisers were:

  • Tracey Early — $72,578
  • Karen Young — $32,548
  • Sharon Bittman — $16,727
  • David Herman — $12,758
  • Mandeep Trivedi — $9,345

This year’s PurpleStride was made possible by a network of generous sponsors, including Revolution Medicines as the Leading National Partner, National Sponsors AbbVie and Ipsen, Regional Sponsor Nestlé Health Science, and Community Champion Sponsors RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.

To learn more about PanCAN’s work and mission to improve outcomes for pancreatic cancer patients, visit www.pancan.org.

The rain didn’t stop them. The GAF parking lot in Parsippany was packed with attendees for PurpleStride New Jersey 2025, all united for a day of hope, remembrance, and action against pancreatic cancer.
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Students Rally for Relay For Life at Upcoming Morris County Walk
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »