PurpleStride New Jersey Exceeds Fundraising Goal in Powerful Show of Community Support

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, April 26, at 8:00 a.m., a wave of purple swept across GAF Headquarters in Parsippany as residents from across the Garden State gathered for PurpleStride New Jersey, a major awareness and fundraising event hosted by the New Jersey Affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).
The event was part of a national movement that saw nearly 60 PurpleStride walks take place across the country on the same day. Together, participants marched in solidarity to support pancreatic cancer patients, survivors, and the loved ones they’ve lost—raising both awareness and life-saving funds.
The New Jersey walk exceeded all expectations, raising $586,800 and exceeding its original goal of $530,000—reaching 111% of its target. The effort contributed to PanCAN’s ambitious national goal of $17 million.
“We can make a difference in the lives of pancreatic cancer patients nationally by taking action locally,” said Debbie Schupper, volunteer Affiliate Chair of PanCAN’s New Jersey Affiliate. “What we saw today was not just generosity—it was purpose.”
The walk featured a sea of participants wearing purple, many with signs and team shirts in honor of loved ones. Pancreatic cancer is currently the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, with a five-year survival rate of just 13 percent. The event served as both a tribute and a call to action.
Top fundraising teams included:
- Love for Lauren V — $82,045
- Andy’s Avengers — $42,442
- Team Cashman Young — $32,599
- Principal Herman’s Heroes — $26,930
- IronDad — $21,190
Top individual fundraisers were:
- Tracey Early — $72,578
- Karen Young — $32,548
- Sharon Bittman — $16,727
- David Herman — $12,758
- Mandeep Trivedi — $9,345
This year’s PurpleStride was made possible by a network of generous sponsors, including Revolution Medicines as the Leading National Partner, National Sponsors AbbVie and Ipsen, Regional Sponsor Nestlé Health Science, and Community Champion Sponsors RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.
To learn more about PanCAN’s work and mission to improve outcomes for pancreatic cancer patients, visit www.pancan.org.