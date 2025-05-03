Parsippany Students Rally for Relay For Life at Upcoming Morris County Walk

PARSIPPANY—Local students, families, and community members are gearing up for this year’s Relay For Life: Morris County, a signature event organized in partnership with the American Cancer Society to raise awareness and funds for the fight against cancer.

The walk will occur on Saturday, May 10, at 4:00 p.m. at Parsippany Hills High School, located at 20 Rita Drive, Morris Plains. The event is expected to draw hundreds of participants, including Parsippany student leaders who have been key in coordinating and promoting the initiative throughout the township.

Relay For Life is more than just a walk — it’s an opportunity for the community to gather in support of cancer survivors, honor loved ones lost, and unite in the fight against every type of cancer. Participants are encouraged to form teams with friends and family, wear purple in solidarity, and share their stories of courage and resilience.

“So many of us are touched by cancer in some way — whether directly or indirectly,” organizers stated. “Let’s support all those heroes, caregivers, and survivors and honor their journeys.”

The event is part of a nationwide movement by the American Cancer Society and invites people of all ages and backgrounds to “Celebrate. Remember. Fight Back.” It also helps fund life-saving research, education, advocacy, and patient support services.

Residents can visit the official registration link by clicking here to sign up, form a team, or donate.

With strong support from Parsippany’s students and families, this year’s Relay For Life is poised to make a meaningful impact, reminding all that hope is stronger than cancer.