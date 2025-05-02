Friday, May 2, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Mayor Barberio Calls Critics ‘Keyboard Warriors,’ Then Hides Behind Zoom

Dear Editor:

Throughout his current four-year term, Mayor Barberio has often expressed his frustration with—and disdain for—the critics he derisively calls “keyboard warriors,” who, to his way of thinking, dare to use emails and texts to voice their concerns about the mayor and his self-serving policies.

And oh, how Mayor Barberio, with his usual bravado and bluster, boasts about his willingness and eagerness to directly face and hear from his critics. As Jamie likes to say, any Parsippany residents who don’t have the guts to engage with him in a face-to-face conversation are not worth his time or attention.

How the tables have turned!

Faced with invitations to debate Councilman Musella in an open, public, and face-to-face forum, the brave Mayor Barberio has tap danced, waffled, prevaricated—and finally declared that he will only agree to debate Mr. Musella over Zoom, with no in-person audience and a provision that he and Mr. Musella are situated in different locations.

So much for Mayor Barberio’s double standards and tough-guy talk, which have defined his 12 years in office.

What Parsippany needs now is not another four years of Mayor Barberio. Still, rather a mayor who is true to himself and to the Parsippany families he will be serving—and Councilman Musella is that person.

Bob Crawford

