Friday, May 2, 2025
Sita Rama Kalyanam Celebrated with Devotion and Unity in Parsippany

Devotees gather at the Parsippany PAL to celebrate the Sita Rama Kalyanam, a sacred reenactment of the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita, led by His Holiness Sri Krishna Desika Jeyar Swamiji.

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, April 26, the Parsippany PAL building was filled with devotion, joy, and spiritual significance as nearly 300 devotees gathered to celebrate the Sita Rama Kalyanam, the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita.

The ceremony was led with deep spiritual insight by His Holiness Sri Krishna Desika Jeyar Swamiji of Shri Ranganatha Temple in Pomona, New York. Swamiji provided an enlightening commentary on the Sri Sita Kalyanam and the Valmiki Ramayanam, engaging attendees with detailed explanations and answering questions from participants eager to learn more about the epic and its meanings.

The event was graciously hosted and sponsored by Dr. Trivikrama Bhanoji Reddy and his wife Suneetha. Dr. Reddy, a respected Parsippany resident, serves as a Senior Staff Engineer at Becton Dickinson and an Adjunct Professor at the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Mayor James Barberio attended the celebration and addressed the gathering, offering remarks that highlighted the spirit of brotherhood and diversity within the Parsippany community.

A central part of the celebration was the Vedic Kanya Daanam ritual, performed by approximately 70 couples, symbolizing the sacred union of the individual soul (Sita) with the Supreme Self (Rama). The Sita Rama Kalyanam holds deep religious significance and is revered as a celebration of ideal marriage, harmony, and divine love. It is believed to bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to all who witness and participate.

Dr. Reddy offered his heartfelt gratitude to all attendees, volunteers, and the priests and management of the Pomona temple. He extended special thanks and namaskaras to His Holiness Sri Krishna Desika Jeyar Swamiji for his blessings, and to Mayor Barberio and his team for their support.

The evening concluded with a delicious prasadam dinner, shared among all participants in a spirit of unity and devotion.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
