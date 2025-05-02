New Jersey Launches ‘REAL ID Tuesdays’ to Boost Enrollment

MORRIS COUNTY — To accelerate the rollout of federally compliant REAL ID driver licenses, Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) Acting Chief Administrator Latrecia Littles-Floyd announced the launch of “REAL ID Tuesdays” — a new initiative to offer additional appointments at MVC licensing centers every other Tuesday, beginning May 20.

The program comes as the federal government prepares to enforce the REAL ID requirement starting May 7. Individuals will need a REAL ID-compliant license or another form of federally approved identification—such as a U.S. passport—to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities.

To help meet the increased demand, the NJMVC will add approximately 5,200 new appointments every two weeks. Beginning May 5, these appointment slots will be available for booking through the MVC’s online scheduler.

“REAL ID Tuesdays” is part of the state’s push to meet federal compliance standards. According to a recent CBS News analysis, New Jersey ranks last among all 50 states in terms of REAL ID adoption, with only 17% of residents having obtained one. Officials believe the state’s high rate of passport holders—79% of residents currently hold a valid U.S. passport, the highest percentage in the nation—may explain the slower adoption of REAL ID licenses.

The cost to upgrade a standard license to a REAL ID is $35.00, compared to the regular $24 fee. The upgrade can be made at the time of renewal, and the license’s expiration date does not change.

William Connolly, spokesperson for NJMVC, noted, “The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission has been working non-stop to help as many eligible New Jerseyans as possible obtain a REAL ID. We issue about 23,000 REAL IDs weekly and remain focused on ensuring access and efficiency.”

To obtain a REAL ID, individuals must make an appointment at a licensing center and bring the following:

Proof of Identity : U.S. birth certificate, passport, or Certificate of Naturalization

: U.S. birth certificate, passport, or Certificate of Naturalization Proof of Social Security : Social security card, recent W-2, or pay stub with full name and SSN

: Social security card, recent W-2, or pay stub with full name and SSN Proof of Residency (2 documents) : Valid NJ license/ID, recent utility bill, credit card bill, or IRS correspondence

: Valid NJ license/ID, recent utility bill, credit card bill, or IRS correspondence 6 Points of ID: Standard MVC identity verification documentation

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005 following recommendations from the 9/11 Commission Report, was designed to enhance the security of state-issued identification documents.

New Jersey residents are encouraged to schedule appointments early, as demand is expected to increase significantly before the May 7 enforcement date. Click here for full details and to book your appointment.