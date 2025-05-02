Friday, May 2, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Abrupt Closure of 160-Year-Old Orphanage Raises Alarm

Dear Editor:

I am sharing a deeply troubling and time-sensitive situation regarding the abrupt closure of Saint Peter’s Orphanage in Denville. This therapeutic residential facility has served adolescent boys in crisis for more than 160 years.

Although a nonprofit, Saint Peter’s contracts with the New Jersey Department of Children and Families (DCF) through the Children’s System of Care to provide residential treatment for vulnerable youth referred by the state. Many of our residents are developmentally disabled, rely on psychotropic medications, and have experienced severe trauma.

On April 4, 2025, the Board President informed staff that the orphanage would permanently close on May 1. This decision was made without any consultation with staff, residents, their schools, or state partners. Following an outcry, a brief extension to June 15 was granted, but from a clinical standpoint, this timeline remains dangerously inadequate and disruptive to the well-being of our residents.

There was no transparency or effort to explore fiscally responsible alternatives or long-term solutions.

The public deserves to know, and these young men deserve to be heard.
A petition to raise awareness and support has already been launched and can be viewed here.


Deon Hickson

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
