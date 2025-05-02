Friday, May 2, 2025
Crash at Littleton Road and Route 10 West Leads to Traffic Summons

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
The front passenger side of Jasmine Cheng’s Mercedes sustained significant damage after colliding with the rear trailer of a commercial truck on Route 10 West in Parsippany on April 29, 2025—photo courtesy of the Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department.

PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at approximately 7:11 a.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the Littleton Road and Route 10 West intersection.

According to the police report, Michael Kosch, 65, of Easton, Pennsylvania, was driving a commercial truck westbound in the right lane of Route 10. At the same time, Jasmine W. Cheng, 22, of Morris Plains was driving a black Mercedes sedan and made a right turn on red from Littleton Road onto Route 10 West.

Kosch told Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Robert Seifert that he had a green light and observed Cheng making the turn, but could not change lanes in time to avoid a collision. Cheng’s vehicle struck the rear passenger side of the trailer attached to Kosch’s truck.

Cheng stated that she stopped at the red light before turning and believed she stayed within her travel lane. She was unsure whether Kosch was in the right or middle lane and thought the trailer may have swerved into her path. Officers noted tire marks in the grass near 1900 Route 10 West, where Cheng’s vehicle came to rest after the impact, approximately 8 to 10 feet from the intersection.

Firefighters from the Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department assess the scene following a motor vehicle accident with a fluid spill involving a Mercedes and a commercial truck on Route 10 West near Littleton Road in Parsippany on April 29, 2025—photo courtesy of the Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department.

The Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for a motor vehicle accident with a fluid spill.

Following the investigation, police determined that Cheng’s right turn on red contributed to the crash. She was issued a summons for Delaying Traffic (39:4-56). No injuries were reported.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Corigliano Towing.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
