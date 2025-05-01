Thursday, May 1, 2025
Career Carnival for Kids "All Careers Tour" Rolls Into Parsippany Library

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Families from Parsippany and surrounding areas are invited to ignite their children’s imaginations at the Career Carnival for Kids “All Careers Tour”, making a stop at the Parsippany Library on Tuesday, May 13, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 449 Halsey Road.

This free, interactive event is ideal for children ages 8 to 14, though kids of all ages are welcome to attend.

Why You Should Attend:

  • Meet inspiring Career Guides who will share firsthand insights into their fields and the passion behind their professions.
  • Explore real-world careers in Healthcare, Banking, Public Safety, STEM, and more.
  • Enjoy hands-on activities, games, and exciting giveaways that make learning about jobs fun and memorable.

The event is proudly supported by Career Trailblazers including Atlantic Health System Goryeb Children’s Hospital, Weis Markets, Code Ninjas of Denville, and Pathfinders such as AIA Epic, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Bright Beginnings Mentoring.

Special thanks to the event host: Parsippany Library.

Registration is encouraged through Eventbrite, but walk-ins are always welcome!

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

