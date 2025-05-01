Career Carnival for Kids “All Careers Tour” Rolls Into Parsippany Library

PARSIPPANY — Families from Parsippany and surrounding areas are invited to ignite their children’s imaginations at the Career Carnival for Kids “All Careers Tour”, making a stop at the Parsippany Library on Tuesday, May 13, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 449 Halsey Road.

This free, interactive event is ideal for children ages 8 to 14, though kids of all ages are welcome to attend.

Why You Should Attend:

Meet inspiring Career Guides who will share firsthand insights into their fields and the passion behind their professions.

Explore real-world careers in Healthcare, Banking, Public Safety, STEM , and more.

, and more. Enjoy hands-on activities, games, and exciting giveaways that make learning about jobs fun and memorable.

The event is proudly supported by Career Trailblazers including Atlantic Health System Goryeb Children’s Hospital, Weis Markets, Code Ninjas of Denville, and Pathfinders such as AIA Epic, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Bright Beginnings Mentoring.

Special thanks to the event host: Parsippany Library.

Registration is encouraged through Eventbrite, but walk-ins are always welcome!