Thursday, May 1, 2025
Wildlife Preserves to Host Bird Walk at Troy Meadows on May 17

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Will Jayne, naturalist and bird enthusiast, will lead a guided bird walk through Troy Meadows Nature Preserve on Saturday, May 17, 2025, helping participants spot and identify migrating birds in their natural habitat.

PARSIPPANY — Bird lovers and nature enthusiasts are invited to join Wildlife Preserves for a special guided Bird Walk on Saturday, May 17, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Troy Meadows Nature Preserve, located at 250 Troy Meadows Road in Parsippany. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, May 18.

Led by naturalist and bird enthusiast Will Jayne, who also serves as the Land Steward for Wildlife Preserves and the New Jersey Audubon Society, participants will explore the preserve during peak spring migration season. The walk will focus on identifying migrating birds by sight and sound, including bird calls and songs, and understanding their preferred habitats.

Troy Meadows, one of New Jersey’s most extensive freshwater marshes, offers a unique opportunity to observe various bird species as they travel north for the breeding season.

Registration is required for the event, which is limited to 25 participants. To register, click here.

Don’t miss this chance to connect with nature and learn from a leading New Jersey birding community expert.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
