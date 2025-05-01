Thursday, May 1, 2025
Local News

Letter to the Editor: Mayor Filmed VBM Video with Man Accused of Ballot Tampering—Why?

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

We are still awaiting answers regarding the profound revelations about Jigar Shah’s past and the allegations of tampering with vote-by-mail ballots. Just today, I read a news alert about the Paterson City Council President now facing 5–10 years in prison for similar ballot tampering. These are not minor concerns — they strike at the very foundation of our democratic process, and they demand a clear and immediate response.

Paterson Council President and Alleged Co-Conspirators Charged in Superseding Indictment, Alleging They Tampered with Ballots

Why are Mr. Shah’s questionable ballot activities still overlooked while the Paterson politician is indicted? 

It confuses me that Mayor Barberio put on his slate a man who admitted to tampering with ballots in our not-too-distant past. I hoped that Mr. Shah would have used the opportunity for a debate to explain what happened, but he sadly declined. Why, Mayor Barberio, did you film a video with Mr. Shah encouraging people to return their vote by mail when his past is extremely shady? 

We, the people of Parsippany, deserve an explanation from either of them on what happened, as the Parsippany Focus reported:

NJ Courts Ruled Ballots Handled by Jigar Shah Were Illegal

I do not believe that any Republicans dedicated to election integrity can vote for Mayor Barberio, Mr. Neglia, or Shah until this is cleared up. For that reason, I encourage all Republicans to vote for Justin Musella for Mayor and John Bielen and Casey Parikh for Town Councilmen.

Barbara Mathews

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
