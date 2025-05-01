Letter to the Editor: Mayor Filmed VBM Video with Man Accused of Ballot Tampering—Why?

Dear Editor:

We are still awaiting answers regarding the profound revelations about Jigar Shah’s past and the allegations of tampering with vote-by-mail ballots. Just today, I read a news alert about the Paterson City Council President now facing 5–10 years in prison for similar ballot tampering. These are not minor concerns — they strike at the very foundation of our democratic process, and they demand a clear and immediate response.

Why are Mr. Shah’s questionable ballot activities still overlooked while the Paterson politician is indicted?

It confuses me that Mayor Barberio put on his slate a man who admitted to tampering with ballots in our not-too-distant past. I hoped that Mr. Shah would have used the opportunity for a debate to explain what happened, but he sadly declined. Why, Mayor Barberio, did you film a video with Mr. Shah encouraging people to return their vote by mail when his past is extremely shady?

We, the people of Parsippany, deserve an explanation from either of them on what happened, as the Parsippany Focus reported:

I do not believe that any Republicans dedicated to election integrity can vote for Mayor Barberio, Mr. Neglia, or Shah until this is cleared up. For that reason, I encourage all Republicans to vote for Justin Musella for Mayor and John Bielen and Casey Parikh for Town Councilmen.

Barbara Mathews