Thursday, May 1, 2025
Parsippany PAL Teams Up with New York Yankees for Family Fundraiser Day at Yankee Stadium

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Families from Parsippany will gather at Yankee Stadium on June 29 for a special PAL Fundraiser Day, uniting community spirit with America’s favorite pastime—all in support of local youth programs.

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) is stepping up to the plate with an exciting new community partnership—this time with the legendary New York Yankees. Families are invited to take part in a special fundraiser day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 29, as the Yankees take on the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at the iconic Bronx ballpark.

More than just a day at the ballpark, this event allows Parsippany residents to unite, show off their community spirit, and support a great cause. A portion of each ticket sold will go directly toward funding PAL programs that provide recreation, education, and enrichment for youth across Parsippany.

“We’re thrilled to give families a fun, affordable way to enjoy America’s pastime while supporting a cause that benefits our kids and the future of Parsippany,” said Nicholas Bronzino, Executive Director of Parsippany PAL.

Special Bonus: Fans who purchase their tickets by May 15 will receive an exclusive Parsippany PAL/New York Yankees commemorative hat—a limited-edition keepsake to mark this exciting collaboration.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased online by clicking here.

Join your neighbors, friends, and fellow fans as Parsippany PAL heads to the big leagues—let’s pack the stands with Parsippany pride and make June 29 a day to remember!


Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
