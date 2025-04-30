Thirstea Brings Bubble Tea Buzz to Parsippany: A Community-Driven Opening with a Local Heart

PARSIPPANY — A refreshing new addition to the Parsippany business scene has arrived. ThirsTea, a rising bubble tea franchise celebrated for its vibrant flavors and creative drinks, has opened its latest storefront in Parsippany, drawing excitement from residents of all ages. The new location blends franchise polish with local warmth, and the owners say that’s precisely the point.

The idea to bring ThirsTea to Parsippany started with a simple but revealing observation: there were few bubble tea shops in close proximity. “We saw there wasn’t anything like this in the area—there’s one in Denville, but nothing nearby,” said one of the co-owners. “We’ve lived in Parsippany for a very long time, and it made sense to bring something new and refreshing to our community.”

When the ThirsTea franchise expressed interest in expanding into Morris County, the team immediately found common ground. “ThirsTea did their research and were impressed with how welcoming and diverse Parsippany is,” the owner said. “They were open-minded, flexible, and saw big potential here. So we partnered with them and made it happen.”

Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, presented ThirsTea with a plaque welcoming the business to Parsippany and said, “We are excited to welcome ThirsTea, a vibrant bubble tea café, to Parsippany! Offering a delightful selection of bubble teas, slushies, and specialty drinks, ThirsTea introduces a fresh and flavorful experience to the community. With a dedication to quality and innovation, it’s bound to become a local favorite.

Mayor Barberio welcomed the new establishment, saying, “I know you will do well here. It’s a very welcoming spot, and a great location. I wish you much success.”

The shop features an expansive menu of bubble teas, slushies, fruit, and milk teas. Customers can choose from classic toppings like tapioca pearls or explore fruit jellies, popping boba, and even house-made ingredients crafted on-site. “We use a lot of fresh fruits and our recipes to make it special,” the team shared. “That’s what makes us different. It’s not just another chain—it’s very personalized.”

Affordability was a key part of the plan. With most drinks ranging between $5 and $6, the shop attracts students, working professionals, and families alike. “We want to keep our price point in a sweet spot so everyone feels welcome,” the owner added. “It’s rare to walk into a store like this and come out with a delicious drink for five bucks.”

Though the location has only been open for a month, the shop is already finding ways to connect with the community. The owners have started building relationships with local schools, especially Eastlake Elementary, where their daughter attends. “She’s been our biggest ambassador!” they laughed. “She talks to her classmates, brings friends over, and spreads the word. We’ve even had students help with branding ideas.”

Community support has been strong, with many residents welcoming the new business as a fun and modern addition to town. “We want to reflect the energy of Parsippany—diverse, young at heart, and community-oriented,” the team emphasized. “This isn’t just about drinks—it’s about creating a hangout that feels like home.”

ThirsTea is also hiring and training new staff members. “We’re looking for enthusiastic people, especially local students or anyone who wants to work in a fun and fast-paced environment,” they said. “We provide full training, and it’s a great way to gain experience in customer service and food prep.”

ThirsTea is located at 192 Parsippany Road, Parsippany, in the Green Hills Shopping Center. The shop is in a prime spot with ample parking and high visibility, making it easily accessible for both locals and visitors.

With its blend of bold flavors, thoughtful pricing, and local roots, ThirsTea is more than a franchise—it’s quickly becoming part of the Parsippany fabric.

To learn more or to view the full drink menu, visit ThirsTea Parsippany.