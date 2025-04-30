Letter to the Editor: Bring PRIDE back to Parsippany

Dear Editor:

As a long-time Parsippany resident, I have been disappointed to see that the PRIDE flag has not flown at our Town Hall since Mayor Soriano left office. While I am realistic enough to know that LGBTQ+ recognition and support is not a foundational tenet of the Republican party, I was hopeful that Parsippany, as a town, would be welcoming and inclusive enough to continue this tradition when leadership changed hands back to Mayor Barberio. I guess I was wrong.



We are living in a time when LGBTQ+ Americans, and trans kids in particular, are facing an onslaught of attacks in state legislatures around the country and by the current federal administration. I know of at least two families in Parsippany with trans kids in the school district, and they are afraid. They are worried for their children’s safety and ability to live openly and authentically without being targeted. Beyond trans kids, countless LGBTQ+ people are living in our community, many of whom hesitate to fly PRIDE flags for the same reason – they are afraid it will subject them to hatred and targeted attacks at their homes. We should all keep in mind that flying the PRIDE flag is not about ideology. It’s a simple sign during difficult times that our community is a safe place to live, work, and raise a family, regardless of who you love.



Now more than ever, it is critical that residents of Parsippany and the town administration demonstrate unequivocally that Parsippany is a welcoming and inclusive town that stands up for the safety of our LGBTQ+ neighbors and supports their right to live a life free from fear. I urge Mayor Barberio and the Parsippany Town Council again to fly the PRIDE flag at the Town Hall this June. If others agree with me, I encourage you to call the Mayor’s office and request that they do so.

Cori Herbig